Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 521.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,697. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

