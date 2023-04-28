Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.03.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.
See Also
