Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Great Ajax to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

AJX opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -79.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

