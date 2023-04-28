Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Trading Up 6.8%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 985,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,616,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Greenidge Generation Stock Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Greenidge Generation had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 237.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 175,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 155,371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Greenidge Generation by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 554.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

