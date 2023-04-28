Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Trading Down 2%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. 45,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 96,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWAV. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $566,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in recycling ferrous metal. It also recycles nonferrous metals including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, alloys, and mixed metal products. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, VA.

