Grin (GRIN) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $884,488.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,484.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00303093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00519329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00396502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

