Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.66

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.66 and traded as high as C$42.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.35, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GCG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.69.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of C$50.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.1910402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently -50.75%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

