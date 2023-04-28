Guggenheim Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. 47,537,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,958,410. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

