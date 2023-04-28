Guggenheim Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $79.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.14.
Southern Stock Performance
NYSE:SO opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.
Southern Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Southern
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.
