Guggenheim Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $263.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.91% from the stock’s current price.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in ICON Public by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.