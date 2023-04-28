Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 1,296.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 7,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.