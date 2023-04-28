Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 1,296.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.21. 7,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

