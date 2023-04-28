Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

