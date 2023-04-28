Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Update

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. The company has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Harleysville Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Harleysville Financial Cuts Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

