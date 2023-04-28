Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-$4.55 EPS.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $83,133,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 71.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 543,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 60.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

