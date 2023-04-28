Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

