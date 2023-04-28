H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 170,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.02.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 441,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $17,019,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

