Head-To-Head Comparison: Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) vs. Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 4.03% 10.45% 4.67% Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 1 1 7 0 2.67 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus price target of $96.53, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Reed’s.

21.1% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Reed’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $33.49 billion N/A $1.23 billion $3.49 27.80 Reed’s $53.04 million 0.13 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.29

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Económico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Reed’s on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business. The Coca-Cola FEMSA segment produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages through standard bottler agreements in the territories where it operates. The FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division segment operates a chain of small-format stores in Mexico. The FEMSA-Comercio Health Division segment involves drugstores and related operations. The FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division segment deals with retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, and other car care products. The Heineken Investment segment invests in Heineken and distributes beer in a large number of countries. The Other Business segment involves other companies and corporate activities. The company was founded by Isaac Garza, José Calderón, José A. Mugue

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

