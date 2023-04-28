Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.88 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $20.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.330093 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06104736 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $25,277,285.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

