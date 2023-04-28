Hedera Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.93 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $17.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.330093 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06104736 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $25,277,285.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

