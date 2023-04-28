Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 311.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY remained flat at $18.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,877. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.
