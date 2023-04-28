Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) rose 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 52,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 319,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $513.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,603,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

