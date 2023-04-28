Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.21 and last traded at $34.27. 21,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 106,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter valued at $12,267,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $942,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean



Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Featured Articles

