Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 183 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.36. 588,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

