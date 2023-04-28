Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,094 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,113. The company has a market cap of $262.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

