Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 7,550 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,218,000 after buying an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after purchasing an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. 388,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,294. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

