Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $23.33 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

