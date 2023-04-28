Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $554.14. 302,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.