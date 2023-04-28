Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,317,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 111,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.89. 227,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,689. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.