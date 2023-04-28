Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 337 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.96. The company had a trading volume of 269,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,743. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

