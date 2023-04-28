Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 644 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,092. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

