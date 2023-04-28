Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $428.15. 454,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,152. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

