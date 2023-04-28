Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $241.57. 144,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,158. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.79.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

