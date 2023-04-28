Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.46 EPS.
Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %
HSY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $273.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.56.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
