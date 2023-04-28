Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.46 EPS.

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

HSY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $273.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $273.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

