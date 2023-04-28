Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hess Trading Up 2.4 %

Hess stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 220,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,314. Hess has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $139.64.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hess by 90.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hess by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after purchasing an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 751,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,402,000 after buying an additional 229,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

