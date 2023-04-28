HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.74

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 97499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 166,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,142 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

