Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.68-$5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

HLT traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,463. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

