Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.68-5.88 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,712. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $162.06. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.