Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Gap Down to $16.89

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.32. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 12,432 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

