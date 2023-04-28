Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,647. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.60.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.