Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.60.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 767,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

