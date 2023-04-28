Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.75 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.44.

HON stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after purchasing an additional 684,138 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 976,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,231,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

