Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.81. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 57,537 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.