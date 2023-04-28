Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

