Horizen (ZEN) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.72 or 0.00033316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $4.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00129414 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,627,844 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

