Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.