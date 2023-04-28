Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $700,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,865,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 176,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

