Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

