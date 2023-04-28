HSBC Cuts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $4.80

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

BZUN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Baozun by 30.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 27.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

