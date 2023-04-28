HSBC Cuts Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $4.80

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.
Baozun Stock Up 3.2 %
BZUN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
