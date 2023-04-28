H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $458.72

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.72 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.56). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.62), with a volume of 30,338 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 445.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 458.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market cap of £197.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,189.19 and a beta of 0.77.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

About H&T Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,054.05%.

(Get Rating)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.