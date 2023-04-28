Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. 216,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Stories
