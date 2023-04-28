Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.73. 216,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

